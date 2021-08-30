Kollam-Ernakulam Memu express gets more stops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train no. 06444/063443 Kollam Jn- Ernakulam Jn- Kollam Jn Daily unreserved MEMU express specials, commencing service from August 30, has been permitted additional stoppage at Munroturuttu station. The train will arrive at 4.16 hrs and will have a one-minute halt at the station.

Service extended

The following weekly special trains are extended until further advice.

1) Train no. 02521 Barauni Junction - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special (on Mondays), permitted till August 30, will operate until further advice till September 6.

2) Train no. 02522 Ernakulam Junction - Barauni Junction Weekly Special (on Fridays), permitted till September 3 will operate until further advice from September 10.