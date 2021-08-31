STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand to allow dine-in at hotels

The existing restrictions on dine-in facility at hotels is also affecting the business badly.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With pandemic-related restrictions breaking all hopes of the restaurant industry in the state, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) is urging the state government to do away the curbs and help revive the businesses. “Around 10 hotel and bakery owners have committed suicide due to irreparable losses during the past one month. If the state government is going ahead with the existing restrictions, Kerala might witness more suicides of hotel owners than daily Covid demises,” said G Jayapal, general secretary, KHRA.

The existing restrictions on dine-in facility at hotels is also affecting the business badly. “Many of us are going through huge losses over the lack of dine in facility in hotels. Customers are shying away from buying parcels as most of them are finding it difficult to have at public spaces or in vehicles. Unless the curb is removed, the losses will only get bigger,” he said. 

Repayment of loans and GST bills is also giving unprecedented stress to those involved in the sector. “Many hoteliers are going through immense mental trauma these days. Besides the dues of loans and GST, many have the burden of paying the rent of the lockdown period. Considering these struggles, government should immediately announce a financial package for the sector and allow dining in facility without further delay,” added Jayapal.

