DPR ready for canal projects

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of people living along the five canals in Kochi that are being rejuvenated for expansion of inland water transport. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was replying to a question raised by T J Vinod, MLA, regarding the status of the rejuvenation of six major canals.

“The DPR has been prepared for Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Thevara-Peroor and Market canals and is awaiting the approval of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB). Konthuruthi canal’s revival is the responsibility of the district collector and corporation. Once the eviction is complete, KMRL will proceed with the deepening and widening works,” the MLA said.

He said the CM has agreed to ask the agency to prepare the report and submit a report on the rehabilitation of 178 families alongside the Konthuruthy canal. KMRL had made the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System responsible for implementing it. The social impact study of the five canals has been completed.

As the works proceed, 1,641 families will be affected. Of them, 257 are without a land deed (pattayam). KMRL has entrusted their rehabilitation with Bhavanam Foundation Kerala. The CM said the rehabilitation works are progressing, adding that tender procedures for the construction of seven apartments with 10 stories is under way.

In a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary on December 4, 2020, the district collector and corporation secretary were asked to make and submit a survey report to Bhavanam Foundation and prepare an estimate thereafter. The corporation will have to arrange temporary accommodation for the families that are being rehabilitated. The regeneration works will start as soon as the land is handed over to the agency.

