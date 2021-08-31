STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

DPR ready for canal projects

KMRL has prepared a detailed project report for land acquisition and rehabilitation of people living along the coast of city’s canals that are being rejuvenated for inland water transport

Published: 31st August 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of people living along the five canals in Kochi that are being rejuvenated for expansion of inland water transport. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was replying to a question raised by T J Vinod, MLA, regarding the status of the rejuvenation of six major canals.

“The DPR has been prepared for Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Thevara-Peroor and Market canals and is awaiting the approval of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB). Konthuruthi canal’s revival is the responsibility of the district collector and corporation. Once the eviction is complete, KMRL will proceed with the deepening and widening works,” the MLA said.

He said the CM has agreed to ask the agency to prepare the report and submit a report on the rehabilitation of 178 families alongside the Konthuruthy canal. KMRL had made the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System responsible for implementing it. The social impact study of the five canals has been completed.

As the works proceed, 1,641 families will be affected. Of them, 257 are without a land deed (pattayam). KMRL has entrusted their rehabilitation with Bhavanam Foundation Kerala. The CM said the rehabilitation works are progressing, adding that tender procedures for the construction of seven apartments with 10 stories is under way.

In a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary on December 4, 2020, the district collector and corporation secretary were asked to make and submit a survey report to Bhavanam Foundation and prepare an estimate thereafter. The corporation will have to arrange temporary accommodation for the families that are being rehabilitated. The regeneration works will start as soon as the land is handed over to the agency.

 FACELIFT
The DPR has been prepared for Chilavannur, Edappally, Thevara, Thevara-Peroor,  and Market canals and is awaiting the approval of KIIFB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro KMRL
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp