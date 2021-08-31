MDMA seizure: Main accused taken for evidence collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Crime Branch probing the seizure of over 1kg of MDMA synthetic drugs from a serviced apartment in Kochi went to Puducherry and Chennai with two prime accused for evidence collection.

Kozhikode natives Sreemon and Mohammad Favas were taken to various places in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, where the accused persons had stayed and met agents supplying synthetic drugs earlier this month. Excise officials said the duo was taken to Rose cottage at Kuilapalayam near Puducherry on Sunday night. “The duo said they stayed at the cottage with two accused women, Shabna and Thaiba, for nearly two weeks and also took drugs during their stay. The manager identified the accused and recalled that they had dogs with them,” said an official.

On Monday morning, the team reached the Triplicane area of Chennai. “The accused had received the drugs from an agent at Triplicane. More information cannot be revealed. We returned to Kochi on Monday itself,” said the official. The Crime Branch will produce Sreemon, Favas, Shabna and accused Ajmal and Afsal of Kasaragod and Ernakulam, respectively, in court upon the completion of their custody period.