Ramamangalam school is leading way in fight against Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic has put a lot of pressure on the children. Alongside many measures by the government, many schools have also come forward to aid their students. One such initiative, launched by Ramamangalam Higher School named ‘Karuthalum, Kavalum’, is a compilation of various programmes aimed to keep children safe.

“Our programmes ‘parent-friendly school’ and ‘online friends’ received a lot of attention,” said Anoob John, programme coordinator. He says the virtual programmes develop moral values like kindness, love and care for each other, while also helping students overcome barriers of online education.

“We have come up with and implemented many programmes — ‘Unarvu’ counselling to help students overcome depression, Unarvu helpline to assist them, virtual assembly to give the kids a venue to showcase their talents, yoga classes, a programme to provide the digital know-how to parents, a scheme to help differently-abled children, virtual PTA meetings, house visits by the teachers, a mobile challenge to ensure that all students have enough resources to attend the online classes, distribution of kits, sports academy and Sneha Swaram, a phone-in project in which a teacher calls up every student twice a month to assess their needs,” he said.

Besides these, the school has also come up with and implemented the ‘zero period’ initiative, a digital lab to help children with experiments, a digital library to keep up their reading habits, talk shows and mentoring programmes.