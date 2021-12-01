STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go chick for Christmas

Minu Marie Mathew’s fall edit comes with chunky jewellery designs and mask chains that will help anyone glam up for the festive season   

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas is here with all its charm, decked up streets and sweet aroma of cakes. However, fashion is also a major part of celebrating the festive season. And for those who are too busy with online meetings and classes to shop and glam up for the occasion, fashion entrepreneur Minu Marie Mathew has a solution. 

Pair any plain outfit with a fully beaded long earring to stand out among the crowd, says Minu. The young entrepreneur’s new fall edit with scarves and accessories proves her point. The new collection under her label ART-ery, an online store on social media, features a myriad of earrings, necklaces, mask chains, scarves, and many more all curated by Minu. The handmade collections included unique designs which were sourced from artisans from Jaipur, Mumbai and Rajasthan. 

The fall edit is a treat for the fashionistas with exotic fabric neckpieces, glowing earrings and handmade beaded long necklaces. According to Minu, her recent exhibition was a mode to physically showcase her new designs to fashion lovers, who travelled from all over the state to Thiruvananthapuram to take a sneak peek at her contemporary jewellery collection. 

“The state is gearing up for Christmas. These are specially curated single pieces that can go well with any attires may it be sarees, Kurtis or western wear. Also, there is a new trend, especially among elder women, to rely on these contemporary statement pieces than gold for various events,” says Minu who organised the exhibition along with her mother, Mariam Jacob, a retired Reserve Bank employee.

The fall edit includes eye-catching designs. The dark and glow earrings made of wood coated with phosphorous residues in the centre will make you stand out at DJ parties or night-out functions. “The earrings have to be kept in sunlight before wearing them at night. It will illuminate a green fluorescent colour at night when you dance among crowds,” says Minu. Another statement wear is the embroidery neckpiece made on felt fabric adorned with white pearls, stones, beads and sequins. “It is lightweight and will enhance the neck portion. It can be worn above a saree or a short skirt and top. The collections are easy to maintain and require no after-care,” says the young designer.

Minu has also introduced funky mask chains. “I think they are a must need. Many times we forget the masks as we are just getting used to them. The chains have loops to attach to our masks and they will lie on our neck when we remove them. The colourful chains are also suitable for giving an extra oomph to spectacles or sunglasses too, giving the wearer  a chic look,” says Minu.

