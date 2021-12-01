STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meharin S Saj is scripting history artistically

Meharin S Saj creates history by winning gold in Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championship

Published: 01st December 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: 15-year-old gymnast Meharin S Saj is on cloud nine. The young gymnast, a native of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, recently created history by becoming the first sportsperson from the state to win gold in artistic gymnastics in the women’s all-round finals at the 56th Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championship held in Jammu.

This was Meharin’s fourth national and third open national championship and she also won another gold at the vault table event and a bronze in the floor exercise. “The competition was challenging as many talented gymnasts from other states were competing against me. However, the biggest surprise was when I won gold in the vault table,” says Meharin.

“Learning gymnastics was never on my cards. After seeing my younger brother taking classes and doing certain tricks, I got hooked to the sport,” says the class X student of Cotton Hill Girls High School. Though Meharin was initially inclined to rhythmic gymnastics, she later found her love for the artistic version and has been training for seven years under her coach D Jayakumar. Jayakumar has been giving gymnastics training to over 50 students at DJ Sports club at Vattiyoorkavu.

“There are many children in our state who are talented in gymnastics. Many have been participating in several national and international events. However, when it comes to performance, they aren’t competition-ready. This is due to the inability to tap into the children’s potential in gymnastics,” he says.

“In gymnastics, people with a small body have the advantage. So the best time to start training is from a young age. Meharin started training when she was 10 years old. There are certain skills that a gymnast needs such as strength, flexibility, coordination. As a coach, we aim to polish those skills. Meharin won the championship after repeated practice,” says the coach.

The young gymnast won gold by scoring 37.60 points. Sukhnoor Preet Kaur of Punjab who scored 36.35 points won second place. “Three weeks before the championship, I underwent continuous training. More than winning the competition, I was interested in learning the sport,” she says. Her brother is also practising for an upcoming competition.

Meharin is looking forward to her performance in the Khelo India Championship which will be held in Haryana in February next year. However, the young gymnast champion says, “My dream is to win a medal for the country in Olympics.”

