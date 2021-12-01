Stabbing case: One youth arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After four days, the police nabbed one of the youths who was allegedly involved in stabbing a 42-year-old man during a marriage reception at Nettoor on Saturday night after he questioned them for teasing his daughter.

However, the prime accused who stabbed the man using a knife, is still on the run. Afzal A, 23, of Veleeparambil, Nettoor, was arrested by the Panangad police on Tuesday from near Lakeshore Hospital, Nettoor. He is the second accused in the case, said police.

Afzal was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. The first accused Jinshad, is absconding. The accused were under the influence of drugs during the attack. Rafeeq, of Chakkalapadam, Nettoor, was attacked by youths while he and his family arrived at Nettoor Mahal Auditorium to attend a marriage reception around 9.30 pm. The gang fled from the spot soon after the incident. Rafeeq suffered injuries on his back, ribs, and head.