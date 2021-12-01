STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turf owners raise concern over time restrictions

An artificial turf in Thiruvananthapuram | File pic

KOCHI: Earlier, football players used to sweat it out at makeshift grounds and paddy fields. Now, they unwind at artificial turfs that have sprung up in different parts of the state in recent years. 

But an order issued a few days back by the district police chief of Wayanad making it illegal to operate floodlit football turfs beyond 10pm has drawn flak on social media. Many owners in the state have raised concerns as the time restriction is affecting the functioning of these artificial fields.

Currently, the state has around 500 artificial turfs which are managed by sports enthusiasts. These fields have made major changes in the state’s game arena, giving a platform for budding football players to hone their skills. 

Jimmy Joy, one of the owners of the Diego Football Park says, “Majority of our clients are techies and are free only after 9pm. The idea of artificial turfs is to help people engage in sports activities and keep themselves fit. Rather than tagging it as a reason for criminal activities, the authorities should consider it as a major part of development activities. If such restrictions are imposed, it should be applicable for all businesses and not targeted towards a particular business.” 

“Currently, there are about 70 artificial turfs functioning in the capital. Due to the pandemic and changing weather conditions, our business has been affected. If time restrictions are also imposed, we will be forced to shut down the business completely,” added Jimmy.

Owners said there is no logic in restricting the functioning of artificial turfs since most people are free during the night. “Most of our clients prefer to come from 10pm to 11pm. Though we haven’t got any such directives in Thrissur, we are concerned about the effects it will have on our business,” said Tingston Thomas, owner of Heyniz Sports and Fitness, Thrissur. The police justified the move on a Facebook post.

“It has come to our attention that college and school students are roaming around at night, after telling their parents that they are heading to the turf,” the post read.

