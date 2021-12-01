STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UDF holds symbolic council meet at Kochi Corporation

The opposition said at least one council meeting has to be held every month as per the Kerala Municipalities Act, but the mayor refused to do so.

Published: 01st December 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic events unfolded at  Kochi corporation council on Tuesday, with the opposition staging a ‘symbolic council meeting’ in front of its office in protest against Mayor M Anilkumar, who had left the council meeting without reading the agenda. 

The opposition said at least one council meeting has to be held every month as per the Kerala Municipalities Act, but the mayor refused to do so. “The mayor was not ready to discuss the issues of potholes on roads, levying of additional taxes and waste management at Brahmapuram. The councillors are not able to tell him about the issues in their divisions,” said Opposition leader Anthony Kureethara. The UDF councillors said it was a violation of their rights.

The mayor said that with election code of conduct in place, Kochi Municipal Council meetings are usually convened and adjourned. Since it is not possible to issue administrative approvals, tender procedures or sign contracts after the notification of elections, the general practice is to expedite the meeting of the council, which has to be convened once a month. 

Ahead of the byelection, the UDF is creating problems and using them during byelection campaigns.
“For a long time, the UDF has been constantly trying to disrupt the development activities in the city. Since the beginning of this council, the UDF has been trying to disrupt the council meetings with unnecessary protests,” the mayor said.

Kureethara said: “The code of conduct applies only to policy matters and not to public discussion. The mayor ran away without even holding a discussion.” The UDF convened the council symbolically with M G Aristotle as mayor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp