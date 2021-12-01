UDF holds symbolic council meet at Kochi Corporation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic events unfolded at Kochi corporation council on Tuesday, with the opposition staging a ‘symbolic council meeting’ in front of its office in protest against Mayor M Anilkumar, who had left the council meeting without reading the agenda.

The opposition said at least one council meeting has to be held every month as per the Kerala Municipalities Act, but the mayor refused to do so. “The mayor was not ready to discuss the issues of potholes on roads, levying of additional taxes and waste management at Brahmapuram. The councillors are not able to tell him about the issues in their divisions,” said Opposition leader Anthony Kureethara. The UDF councillors said it was a violation of their rights.

The mayor said that with election code of conduct in place, Kochi Municipal Council meetings are usually convened and adjourned. Since it is not possible to issue administrative approvals, tender procedures or sign contracts after the notification of elections, the general practice is to expedite the meeting of the council, which has to be convened once a month.

Ahead of the byelection, the UDF is creating problems and using them during byelection campaigns.

“For a long time, the UDF has been constantly trying to disrupt the development activities in the city. Since the beginning of this council, the UDF has been trying to disrupt the council meetings with unnecessary protests,” the mayor said.

Kureethara said: “The code of conduct applies only to policy matters and not to public discussion. The mayor ran away without even holding a discussion.” The UDF convened the council symbolically with M G Aristotle as mayor.