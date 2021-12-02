STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police probe GST fraud of Rs 11 crore

Police said the complainant had submitted that it was on the advice of C K Vijayan that her husband invested Rs 11 crore to re­start a hotel project conceived by Vijayan in 2018. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Photo

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: City police have launched a probe into a major corporate and GST fraud running into crores of rupees after a woman lodged a complaint about a group of people who siphoned off Rs 11 crore promising investment in a hotel project. They also fraudulently used her digital signature to file GST returns. 

Preetha Radhakrishnan, a native of Tripunithura, filed the complaint at Hill Palace police station against C K Vijayan, 50, Shalini Vijayan ,50, and Saira Thampi Krishna, 30. They were booked under IPC sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any forged document), 420 (cheating) and120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

“The probe found that the accused used the digital signature of the complainant without informing her. Though they moved a court for anticipatory bail, we could convince the court and get their bail pleas dismissed,” said a police officer. 

Police officials said the accused used the digital signature of the complainant after making her and her husband part of a hotel project by making them invest Rs 11 crore. 

Police said the complainant had submitted that it was on the advice of C K Vijayan that her husband invested Rs 11 crore to re­start a hotel project conceived by Vijayan in 2018. 

Accordingly, the company which was in existence in the name of Vijayan was changed to a new name on March 7, 2019, and the complainant was inducted as an associate director along with the wife and sister of Vijayan. 

Police said the accused then submitted GST forms before the authorities concerned using the digital signature of the complainant without her knowledge or consent. It was purposefully done because the accused were disqualified by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) due to  non-filing of returns and they were restrained from filing an application before the statutory authorities concerned. 

“It was only when the complainant received communication from the GST department that she knew that her signature was fraudulently used by the accused to file GST return. The accused took an investment of Rs 11 crore for the project by hiding the fact that they were disqualified by RoC,” police officers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp