Police probe GST fraud of Rs 11 crore

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: City police have launched a probe into a major corporate and GST fraud running into crores of rupees after a woman lodged a complaint about a group of people who siphoned off Rs 11 crore promising investment in a hotel project. They also fraudulently used her digital signature to file GST returns.

Preetha Radhakrishnan, a native of Tripunithura, filed the complaint at Hill Palace police station against C K Vijayan, 50, Shalini Vijayan ,50, and Saira Thampi Krishna, 30. They were booked under IPC sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any forged document), 420 (cheating) and120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

“The probe found that the accused used the digital signature of the complainant without informing her. Though they moved a court for anticipatory bail, we could convince the court and get their bail pleas dismissed,” said a police officer.

Police officials said the accused used the digital signature of the complainant after making her and her husband part of a hotel project by making them invest Rs 11 crore.

Police said the complainant had submitted that it was on the advice of C K Vijayan that her husband invested Rs 11 crore to re­start a hotel project conceived by Vijayan in 2018.

Accordingly, the company which was in existence in the name of Vijayan was changed to a new name on March 7, 2019, and the complainant was inducted as an associate director along with the wife and sister of Vijayan.

Police said the accused then submitted GST forms before the authorities concerned using the digital signature of the complainant without her knowledge or consent. It was purposefully done because the accused were disqualified by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) due to non-filing of returns and they were restrained from filing an application before the statutory authorities concerned.

“It was only when the complainant received communication from the GST department that she knew that her signature was fraudulently used by the accused to file GST return. The accused took an investment of Rs 11 crore for the project by hiding the fact that they were disqualified by RoC,” police officers said.