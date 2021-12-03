Blow the Cyberwhistle!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twitter is always abuzz with controversies and memes — be it politics, entertainment, social issues or tech. Elon Musk, the world’s richest entrepreneur, founder-CEO-Chief Engineer at SpaceX, and CEO-Product Architect at Tesla, Inc, is quite known for his recklessly hilarious tweets. His potshots are aimed at anything and everything — selling $6 billion worth of Tesla shares after a Twitter poll, cryptocurrency or Apple Cloth!

His recent tweet reads, “Blow the whistle on Tesla,” which is reportedly a dig at recent accusations by whistleblowers about racism and toxic work culture in the company. Instead of feeling the accusations or retaliating, he decided to make a joke out of it. But, he didn’t stop there either.

He added another tweet to it, with a blow below the belt on Apple Inc — “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy a whistle instead!”

To be honest, he knew what he was doing. Just like the Apple Cloth, a polishing cloth priced at `1,900 in India (desi mothers will never approve of it), the Tesla Cyberwhistle was sold out in the company’s online store as soon as it was launched.

At $50 ( roughly around Rs 3,750), the limited edition medical-grade stainless steel block of a whistle is the cheapest offering from Tesla. It is modelled after Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Most people on Twitter seem to think both Apple Cloth and the Cyberwhistle are two sides of a coin — two useless, overpriced items that may be initially controversial but ultimately will have enough demand because of the brands that released them.

If you think about it, that’s what should have happened. Why would a piece of cloth for cleaning screens and gadgets cost around $20? Why would anyone but a $50 whistle?

Most people seem to think it’s the hype. Buyers who stand in line for hours to get the new iPhone or PlayStation thrive on this hype.

For many, it is a purpose. Apple Cloth and Cyberwhistle are sold out, and Elon Musk is smiling.