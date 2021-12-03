Models’ death: Nine cases against Syju Thankachan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday registered nine cases against Syju Thankachan who had followed the car that crashed against a roadside tree in Chakkaraparambu, killing three persons including Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala first runner-up Anjana Shajan. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after rave party videos were recovered from Syju’s mobile phone.

The cases have been registered at Panangad, Ernakulam South, Maradu, Fort Kochi, Infopark and Thrikkakara police stations, the commissioner said. At Infopark station, three separate cases have been registered against Syju. Besides, a case has been registered at Velathuval too. We have collected information regarding drug abuse by Syju at a specific place on specific dates,” Nagaraju said.