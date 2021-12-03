Pedalbums are here in Kochi with a message

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of four cyclists from across India have taken up a unique mission. The Pedalbums, comprising Milind Tambe and Shriram Kondhawekar , who are now on the second leg of their 6,849.4 km-long expedition, reached Kochi in November from Goa. They halted in Thiruvananthapuram on December 2 before pedalling to Kanyakumari. The other two team members will join the duo in the next leg of the journey.

“We are calling it the Indian Coastal Cycling Expedition. We are set to cover 6,849.4 km along the Indian coast,” said Milind, who hails from Mumbai. According to Milind, the first leg of the expedition was from Mumbai to Goa and second from Goa to Kanyakumari. The third leg will be from Kanyakumari to Kolkata and the final one from Bhuj in Gujarat back to Goa. “The objective of the expedition is to spread awareness about sustainable travel (#burnfatnotfuel), hazards of plastic pollution along the coastline and to promote a fit lifestyle among the younger generation,” he said.

In the first three legs, the cyclists will be covering a total of 6,179.4 km. “The cumulative ascent of the three legs will be a whopping 29,368 meters. This is equal to climbing Mt Everest three times! All four legs combined, it would be 37,446 meters,” Milind added. They have completed 14 days of cycling so far, covering 950 km along the coast.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports formally recognised the expedition under the Fit India Movement. “We will be speaking to the local population at various schools, villages and towns along our planned route,” said Milind.