STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Pedalbums are here in Kochi with a message

A team of four cyclists from across India have taken up a unique mission.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Milind Tambe and Shriram Kondhawekar of Pedalbums. Upon reaching Kochi, the team was welcomed by naval personnel and veterans at the Fort Kochi jetty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of four cyclists from across India have taken up a unique mission. The Pedalbums, comprising Milind Tambe and Shriram Kondhawekar , who are now on the second leg of their 6,849.4 km-long expedition, reached Kochi in November from Goa. They halted in Thiruvananthapuram on December 2 before pedalling to Kanyakumari. The other two team members will join the duo in the next leg of the journey. 

“We are calling it the Indian Coastal Cycling Expedition. We are set to cover 6,849.4 km along the Indian coast,” said Milind, who hails from Mumbai. According to Milind, the first leg of the expedition was from Mumbai to Goa and second from Goa to Kanyakumari. The third leg will be from Kanyakumari to Kolkata and the final one from Bhuj in Gujarat back to Goa. “The objective of the expedition is to spread awareness about sustainable travel (#burnfatnotfuel), hazards of plastic pollution along the coastline and to promote a fit lifestyle among the younger generation,” he said. 

In the first three legs, the cyclists will be covering a total of 6,179.4 km. “The cumulative ascent of the three legs will be a whopping 29,368 meters. This is equal to climbing Mt Everest three times! All four legs combined, it would be 37,446 meters,” Milind added. They have completed 14 days of cycling so far, covering 950 km along the coast.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports formally recognised the expedition under the Fit India Movement. “We will be speaking to the local population at various schools, villages and towns along our planned route,” said Milind. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp