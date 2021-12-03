STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Public toilets on NH remain closed

Facility constructed to aid long-distance travellers and drivers hasn’t been reopened even after pandemic restrictions were lifted

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two public toilet blocks maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on either side of the Aroor-Edappally national highway have been shut for over six months now. The toilets, constructed for the travellers and drivers on long journeys, were closed down when the Covid cases were high, because of the unavailability of maintenance staff. 

Since the toll plaza in Kumbalam did not have adequate space for constructing toilet blocks, they were constructed on either side of the Panangad bridge, situated around one kilometre away from the toll plaza. The blocks near the police station have separate toilets for men, women and differently-abled people. NHAI has said it was risky to operate the facility during Covid, as travellers from around the state use it. This may cause the disease to spread faster. However, even after lockdown restrictions were lifted, the toilets have not reopened, causing inconvenience to travellers, including women and children.

“The toilet blocks were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission and a separate company was handling the maintenance. By the time Covid restrictions were relaxed, the maintenance company’s contract expired and a new tender had to be called. Measures are under way for calling a new tender, and it will happen soon,” said an official from the NHAI.

Residents express concern

People in the area claim that travellers in search of public toilets are defecating in the plots nearby. This is creating health and hygiene concerns among residents. Panangad police station and KUFOS campus part of the neighbourhood. 

“The decision of the NHAI to close down the well-built facility is not people-friendly. The toilet blocks were functional only for a year before they shut down due to Covid. When the toilet blocks were built here, the chances of an underpass was lost. But the idea was then supported because it would help long-distance travellers and lorry drivers,” said Joy Kuriakose, a resident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public toilets
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp