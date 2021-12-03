Public toilets on NH remain closed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two public toilet blocks maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on either side of the Aroor-Edappally national highway have been shut for over six months now. The toilets, constructed for the travellers and drivers on long journeys, were closed down when the Covid cases were high, because of the unavailability of maintenance staff.

Since the toll plaza in Kumbalam did not have adequate space for constructing toilet blocks, they were constructed on either side of the Panangad bridge, situated around one kilometre away from the toll plaza. The blocks near the police station have separate toilets for men, women and differently-abled people. NHAI has said it was risky to operate the facility during Covid, as travellers from around the state use it. This may cause the disease to spread faster. However, even after lockdown restrictions were lifted, the toilets have not reopened, causing inconvenience to travellers, including women and children.

“The toilet blocks were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission and a separate company was handling the maintenance. By the time Covid restrictions were relaxed, the maintenance company’s contract expired and a new tender had to be called. Measures are under way for calling a new tender, and it will happen soon,” said an official from the NHAI.

Residents express concern

People in the area claim that travellers in search of public toilets are defecating in the plots nearby. This is creating health and hygiene concerns among residents. Panangad police station and KUFOS campus part of the neighbourhood.

“The decision of the NHAI to close down the well-built facility is not people-friendly. The toilet blocks were functional only for a year before they shut down due to Covid. When the toilet blocks were built here, the chances of an underpass was lost. But the idea was then supported because it would help long-distance travellers and lorry drivers,” said Joy Kuriakose, a resident.