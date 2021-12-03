Stress on improving facilities to face growing challenges: SNC chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of increasing incidents of smuggling of arms and drugs in the Indian Ocean region, the Navy with support from NITI Aayog is strengthening Naval detachments in Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar islands, said Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command M A Hampiholi here on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons on board training vessel INS Tir, he said efforts are being made at the national level to improve infrastructure facilities, promote tourism and empower fishermen in Lakshadweep.

On concerns over the growing presence of China in the region, Hampiholi said the Navy has a long-term integrated plan for capability building. Naval exercises with friendly nations help learn best practices and course correction in training programmes.

The Navy has trained around 40,000 personnel from 45 friendly nations and an alumni website has been launched to keep in touch with the graduates. The plan to develop the Flag Officer Sea Training organisation into a hub of operational sea training is being pursued. Efforts have been made for better synergy between maritime police, Coast Guard, Navy and intelligence agencies to curb drug smuggling.

He said the Navy is clear about the need for a third aircraft carrier to extend its maritime prowess. It will be an electric propulsion vessel with a range of capabilities that can accommodate more fighter jets. The plan for the aircraft carrier with a displacement of 65,000 tonnes is awaiting approval from the Government of India.