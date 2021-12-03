Stress on improving facilities to face growing challenges: Southern Naval Command chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of increasing incidents of smuggling of arms and drugs in the Indian Ocean region, the Navy with support from Niti Aayog is strengthening Naval detachments in Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar islands, said Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command M A Hampiholi, here on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons onboard training vessel INS Tir, he said efforts are being made at the national level to improve infrastructure facilities, promote tourism, and empower fishermen in Lakshadweep. On concerns over the growing presence of China in the region, Hampiholi said the Navy has a long-term integrated plan for capability building. Naval exercises with friendly nations help learn best practices and course correction in training programmes.

The Navy has trained around 40,000 personnel from 45 friendly nations and an alumni website has been launched to keep in touch with the graduates. The plan to develop the Flag Officer Sea Training organisation into a hub of operational sea training is being pursued. Efforts have been made for better synergy between maritime police, Coast Guard, Navy and intelligence agencies to curb drug smuggling.

He said the Navy is clear about the need for a third aircraft carrier to extend its maritime prowess. It will be an electric propulsion vessel with a range of capabilities that can accommodate more fighter jets. The plan for the aircraft carrier with a displacement of 65,000 tonnes is awaiting approval from the Government of India.

Regarding the role of women in Navy, Hampiholi said women have been inducted to risky roles and they are serving as pilots and air operations officers. Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Antony George said that 20 percent of living space in vessels will be earmarked for woman officers.

Hampiholi thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for initiating steps to address the water woes of Naval establishments at Ezhimala and INS Dronacharya. He said the cooperation between the Southern Naval Command and Kerala Government has improved over the years.

The Navy has provided diving assistance to the state on 20 occasions last year and following a request from the state the Navy conducted a fire safety audit of 138 hospitals. Regarding steps to reduce carbon footprint, Hampiholi said the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala has saved Rs 2 crore in power charges by establishing a solar power plant.

"We are planting trees, recycling plastic and using LED lights. We are even exploring the possibility of using bio fuels in vessels," he said.