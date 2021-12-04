STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Masks of the divine

Digital artist Abhilash is on a mission to revive characters and artforms from India’s nook and corner

Published: 04th December 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Abhilash comes down from Hyderabad to Palakkad, his hometown, his only plan is to spend time with his grandpa. Reciting Ramayana and Mahabaratha, giving life-like detail to the mythological characters, lessons from Indian myths and culture — it was all the highlight of his learning near the kerosene lit lamp. “It’s basically the mood my grandfather sets which lured me to the myths and tales. Back when Kerala had the mandatory 30-minute-power cuts, he would bring a lamp and start telling interesting stories, even those from our village,” says Abhilash Nair, who is an IT professional by day, and spends the rest of the time as a digital artist.

The stories left an impact on young Abhilash, one that would last a lifetime. As an adult, his artworks are inspired by those stories. He had performed Kathakali in school and was quite intrigued by the performers who metamorphosis into their divine self — their painted faces, headgears, accessories and embellishments. Abhilash’s latest art series released as NFT is based on this and is titled MASKS. “It is an NFT collectables series that highlights the Indian context.

I always wanted to represent the colours of my homeland,” he says. Divided into two volumes — Genesis collection and Indian theatre art derivatives — Abhilash has made 10 artworks, five in each volume.  Chhau nach, a classical Indian dance with martial and folk traditions that originated in Kalinga (present Orrisa), featuring a red face with the largest headgear is one of them. A 2,000-year-old dying artform from Tamil Nadu called ‘Therukoothu’, a Kathakali variant, ‘Thaadi’ — are the other important ones. Abhilash has made the derivatives look as genuine as possible. The first volume was experimental.

Abhilash researched a lot ahead of the project too. “Even the colour palette is close to the actual figures,” he says. The artist claims that not all artforms featured under MASKS have the divine element.

“When we think of gods, we glorify them in our heads. This is what drives me to go back to these divine art forms too,” says Abhilash.

The collectables featured on Open Sea is not just an addition to the artistic community, but also a gesture that aims to give international attention to traditional art forms and artists who are on the verge of extinction. “Chhau, which is commonly performed in Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and Therukoothu are in a major crisis. The proceeds I get by selling the series will be provided to them as ETH coins, or money grants. I am still figuring it out,” says Abhilash. 

Instagram @nair.abhilash

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp