Masks of the divine

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Abhilash comes down from Hyderabad to Palakkad, his hometown, his only plan is to spend time with his grandpa. Reciting Ramayana and Mahabaratha, giving life-like detail to the mythological characters, lessons from Indian myths and culture — it was all the highlight of his learning near the kerosene lit lamp. “It’s basically the mood my grandfather sets which lured me to the myths and tales. Back when Kerala had the mandatory 30-minute-power cuts, he would bring a lamp and start telling interesting stories, even those from our village,” says Abhilash Nair, who is an IT professional by day, and spends the rest of the time as a digital artist.

The stories left an impact on young Abhilash, one that would last a lifetime. As an adult, his artworks are inspired by those stories. He had performed Kathakali in school and was quite intrigued by the performers who metamorphosis into their divine self — their painted faces, headgears, accessories and embellishments. Abhilash’s latest art series released as NFT is based on this and is titled MASKS. “It is an NFT collectables series that highlights the Indian context.

I always wanted to represent the colours of my homeland,” he says. Divided into two volumes — Genesis collection and Indian theatre art derivatives — Abhilash has made 10 artworks, five in each volume. Chhau nach, a classical Indian dance with martial and folk traditions that originated in Kalinga (present Orrisa), featuring a red face with the largest headgear is one of them. A 2,000-year-old dying artform from Tamil Nadu called ‘Therukoothu’, a Kathakali variant, ‘Thaadi’ — are the other important ones. Abhilash has made the derivatives look as genuine as possible. The first volume was experimental.

Abhilash researched a lot ahead of the project too. “Even the colour palette is close to the actual figures,” he says. The artist claims that not all artforms featured under MASKS have the divine element.

“When we think of gods, we glorify them in our heads. This is what drives me to go back to these divine art forms too,” says Abhilash.

The collectables featured on Open Sea is not just an addition to the artistic community, but also a gesture that aims to give international attention to traditional art forms and artists who are on the verge of extinction. “Chhau, which is commonly performed in Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and Therukoothu are in a major crisis. The proceeds I get by selling the series will be provided to them as ETH coins, or money grants. I am still figuring it out,” says Abhilash.

Instagram @nair.abhilash