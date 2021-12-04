STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pathadipalam car crash: Family of 22-year-old victim suspects foul play

Driver is a friend of Manfiya’s ex-boyfriend who used to threaten her over phone, says kin

The mangled remains of the car at Pathadipalam

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of 22-year-old KM Manfiya, who died after a car in which she was travelling with two youths rammed a metro pillar at Pathadipalam on NH 66 here on Tuesday, suspects foul play in the accident.

According to a family member, Manfiya used to get threatening calls from her ex-boyfriend Akshar, a Kasaragod native who works in a private firm in Aluva. “Manfiya and Akshar became friends through Instagram. Though their relationship started on a positive note, Manfiya pulled out of it after he was named an accused in a ganja case. But he used to threaten Manfiya and her mother over the phone after that,” said a family member of Manfiya.

According to him, Salmanul Fariz, who drove the car, and Akshar are close friends. “As per the report, Salmanul escaped from the hospital immediately after Manfiya and Jibin Johnson were admitted to the hospital. He even informed Akshar about the accident and the death of Manfiya.

Akshar called Manfiya’s mother and informed her of the death. It is clear from their communication that they hatched a plan to kill her,” he said. He alleged Akshar had also contacted Manfiya’s mother a few hours before the accident. “He called her around 8pm that day. He apologised to her for his rude behaviour. This has some connection with the mishap,” he said.

The family member also suspected that Salmanul had played a key role in executing Akshar’s plan. “When the accident happened, Manfiya was sitting in the front seat. The airbags of the car opened immediately and that might have helped Salmanul escape with a minor injury. Manfiya, on the other hand, suffered severe head injuries. We are awaiting the autopsy report,” he added.

