Vyttila Mobility Hub Phase II development in limbo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The phase II development work of the Vytilla Mobility Hub has been in the pipeline for a while now. Though a meeting chaired by Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS) managing director Shanavas S was held on Thursday to put forth suggestions and discuss the same, it severely lacks clarity. The online meeting was attended by Sunitha Dixon, Vyttila division councillor, G Ananthakrishnan, Enforcement RTO, an official from the city police, the hub in charge.

It was suggested that the Rs 572 crore project submitted by the Kerala Metro Rail Limited should be carried out in a phased manner as no external aid can be expected anytime soon. The other suggestions mooted in the meeting include the construction of two bus terminals for local buses and better upkeep of the hub using available funds. Installing surveillance cameras, street lights, and conducting police at night was also discussed to curb illegal activities and accidents being reported from the hub premises.

Eight years of planning

The Phase II development plans were made in 2013. Since then, there has been little progress.

The detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Kerala Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) at an estimated cost of Rs 572 crore was sent to NITI Aayog for approval, as it includes means for foreign aid. “They sent the DPR back on a negative note, stating that the model was not feasible with the suggested foreign aid. They advised us to proceed with the public-private partnership (PPP) model. We conveyed the remarks to the state cabinet, which is yet to decide if we should pursue a PPP model or wait for aid,” said Shanavas, who is also the CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

It was also recommended that CSML earmark Rs 100 crore for the initial Phase II works. “This decision will be taken after a meeting with VHMS committee, CSML board and other stakeholders. We will analyse the execution against available funds and then decide on a way forward,” he said. The meeting is slated to be held next week.

Hub development highlights

The Vyttila Hub development includes the conversion of the existing terminal into inter-state services, construction of two new terminals for city buses and regional buses, multilevel car parking facility, administrative and business towers to accommodate offices and generate income among others.

What is VMHS?

The Vyttila Mobility Hub Society is a special-purpose vehicle constituted by the Government of Kerala for the execution of the mobility hub project. “The VMHS committee will approve the plan and and take a decision by next week,” said Shanavas S.