Krishna Iyer stood for common man: Justice K Chandru

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice VR Krishna Iyer, who was a doyen of the judiciary, had brought out several changes in the judicial system and stood for common man, former Madras High Court judge, K Chandru, has said. Delivering Justice V R Krishna Iyer commemoration speech here on Saturday, Justice Chandru recalled that Iyer made Madras High Court different 30 years ago. “He made police accountable and judicial system more transparent,” he said.

“If there is an honest police officer, a courageous lawyer, and a judge with integrity many issues can be solved,” he added citing the acclaim received by Jai Bhim movie, in which he was the inspiration for actor Suriya’s role.

“In the letters I have received, many youngsters said they were ashamed that people are living like this in the country. They said they feel guilty to live here. Please tell us sir, what we can do to change the situation. This is not for charity but to change their lives, they requested,” he added.

Justice Chandru also praised Justice K Narayana Kurup for his landmark judgment banning smoking in public places. Justice J B Koshy, Justice P S Gopinathan, and Justice P K Shamsudheen also attended.