STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Krishna Iyer stood for common man: Justice K Chandru

They said they feel guilty to live here. Please tell us sir, what we can do to change the situation. This is not for charity but to change their lives, they requested,” he added. 

Published: 05th December 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Justice K Chandru with Kerala SHRC chairman J B Koshy in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela)

Justice K Chandru with Kerala SHRC chairman J B Koshy in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice VR Krishna Iyer, who was a doyen of the judiciary, had brought out several changes in the judicial system and stood for common man, former Madras High Court judge, K Chandru, has said. Delivering Justice V R Krishna Iyer commemoration speech here on Saturday, Justice Chandru recalled that Iyer made Madras High Court different 30 years ago. “He made police accountable and judicial system more transparent,” he said. 

“If there is an honest police officer, a courageous lawyer, and a judge with integrity many issues can be  solved,” he added citing the acclaim received by Jai Bhim movie, in which he was the inspiration for actor Suriya’s role.

“In the letters I have received, many youngsters said they were ashamed that people are living like this in the country. They said they feel guilty to live here. Please tell us sir, what we can do to change the situation. This is not for charity but to change their lives, they requested,” he added. 

Justice Chandru also praised Justice K Narayana Kurup for his landmark judgment banning smoking in public places. Justice J B Koshy, Justice P  S Gopinathan, and Justice P K Shamsudheen also attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandru VR Krishna Iyer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp