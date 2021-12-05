Models’ death: Searches carried out in three apartments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police carried out searches in three apartments belonging to Syju Thankachan, who was arrested in connection with the November 1 car crash that killed three persons including two models, and his friends at Kakkanad and Edachira.

It is suspected that several rave parties were organised in these places, where the attendees abused drugs. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Syju.

The police had seized Syju’s mobile phone as part of the probe into the car crash deaths, from which several videos and photographs of Syju and his friends abusing drugs were recovered.