STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tied nuptial knot before ‘raping’ girl, claims youth

Bid to avoid arrest falls flat as court refuses to accept yellow thread as proof of marriage

Published: 05th December 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: An attempt by a youth to avoid arrest in a rape case by producing a yellow thread, which he claimed to have used to tie the nuptial knot on the girl at a lodge room where he allegedly raped her, fell flat as the court refused to accept it as proof.

Vaishak Vijayakumar, 24, of Cherthala had moved the additional sessions court seeking anticipatory bail contending that he was in a marital relationship with the woman after tying the yellow thread around her neck at the lodge room. 

The police have booked him based on a complaint lodged by the woman that Vaishak pretended to be in love with her and indulged in sexual intercourse with her against her consent. She was reportedly made to believe that he would marry her and, on December 24, 2020, when she refused to consent to sexual intercourse, he took a yellow thread and tied it around her neck. 

Though Vaishak pleaded that the complainant and he were in a marital relationship and the sexual act did not constitute the offence of rape, Additional Sessions Judge G Girish rejected his anticipatory bail plea. 
“It is of no doubt that the sexual relationship the accused had with the complainant was rape.

The resistance of the complainant was said to have been overcome by tying a yellow twine as a nuptial knot around her neck. By no stretch of imagination, the above act could be termed a marriage, though the complainant might have believed the farce committed by the accused in this regard,” the judge observed. 

The police said the probe found that Vaishak had sexually exploited her on two occasions, convincing her that he would marry her. “The yellow thread was tied around her neck to deceive her. Details now reveal that the parents and relatives of Vaishak have arranged another alliance for him,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp