Tied nuptial knot before ‘raping’ girl, claims youth

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An attempt by a youth to avoid arrest in a rape case by producing a yellow thread, which he claimed to have used to tie the nuptial knot on the girl at a lodge room where he allegedly raped her, fell flat as the court refused to accept it as proof.

Vaishak Vijayakumar, 24, of Cherthala had moved the additional sessions court seeking anticipatory bail contending that he was in a marital relationship with the woman after tying the yellow thread around her neck at the lodge room.

The police have booked him based on a complaint lodged by the woman that Vaishak pretended to be in love with her and indulged in sexual intercourse with her against her consent. She was reportedly made to believe that he would marry her and, on December 24, 2020, when she refused to consent to sexual intercourse, he took a yellow thread and tied it around her neck.

Though Vaishak pleaded that the complainant and he were in a marital relationship and the sexual act did not constitute the offence of rape, Additional Sessions Judge G Girish rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

“It is of no doubt that the sexual relationship the accused had with the complainant was rape.

The resistance of the complainant was said to have been overcome by tying a yellow twine as a nuptial knot around her neck. By no stretch of imagination, the above act could be termed a marriage, though the complainant might have believed the farce committed by the accused in this regard,” the judge observed.

The police said the probe found that Vaishak had sexually exploited her on two occasions, convincing her that he would marry her. “The yellow thread was tied around her neck to deceive her. Details now reveal that the parents and relatives of Vaishak have arranged another alliance for him,” the police added.