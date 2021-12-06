Nedumbassery finance firm under scanner for fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Activities of another private finance company have come under scanner with Ernakulam rural police registering a case against Nedumbassery-based company Chirayath Benefit Fund Nidhi Pvt Ltd for allegedly collecting investment from people offering them high returns.

Police have registered a case against seven directors of the company based on a couple of complaints filed against the firm for duping investors.

Police said the accused fraudulently convinced the people that their finance company bore the Central government’s valid licence so as to make unlawful gain to the company. A case was registered at Nedumbassery police station based on the complaint of an investor identified as Sreejith P S of Perumbavoor, and a detailed probe was launched.

Police said the accused had collected Rs 13 lakh from the complainant offering attractive interest rate. “When the investor requested to return the money after failing to get the promised interest, the accused refused to pay. We have booked cases against the directors,” an officer said.