STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police bust illegal gambling centre in Kochi, one arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a person and seized narcotic drugs from him after busting an illegal gambling centre at a flat in Chilavannoor on Sunday.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal gambling centre at a flat in Chilavannoor.

Illegal gambling centre at a flat in Chilavannoor.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Sunday arrested a person and seized narcotic drugs from him after busting an illegal gambling centre at a flat in Chilavannoor on Sunday.

Tipson Francis, 33, a North Paravur native, who allegedly ran the centre, was arrested and police seized 5gm of ganja from him. In order to hoodwink the police, the accused used plastic coins for gambling. The police also recovered several plastic coins with different denominations and playing cards.

Police received the tip-off about the centre during the investigation into the narcotic links of Syju Thankachan, who was arrested in connection with the car crash that killed three persons including two models on November 1. 

The police have registered nine cases against Syju under the NDPS Act based on the videos of suspected rave parties recovered from his phone. The gambling centre was busted while the police team was carrying out raids in connection with these cases at Thrikkakara, Panangad, Maradu, Chilavannur and Chathiath Lane following the direction from City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. Sniffer dogs and narcotic special team took part in the searches. The raid was carried out by a team led Kochi City Police DCP Aiswarya Dongre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal gambling Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp