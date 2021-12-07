Advanced care gives lease of life to 31-year-old man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, Aneesh V, 31, recovered from severe Covid pneumonia and was discharged from VPS Lakeshore Hospital. VV ECMO, an advanced heart and lung system, saved yet another person suffering from post-Covid severe problem. Aneesh, a CA, was in the hospital for 95 days and on VV ECMO for 52 days.

Doctors at Lakeshore said he was brought to the hospital on September 9. It was one of the first retrieval cases on VV ECMO from another hospital in Kerala, said hospital authorities. VV ECMO was successfully initiated on the patient from the hospital in Thrissur and was shifted to Lakeshore for further treatment.

“He was decannulated after 52 days from VV ECMO, but still remained on ventilator support for a few more weeks. He is undergoing rehabilitation. At the time of discharge, his blood parameters were normal,” said Sujith D S, cardiac surgeon, who led his treatment.