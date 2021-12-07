STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Advanced care gives lease of life to 31-year-old man

On Monday, Aneesh V, 31, recovered from severe Covid pneumonia and was discharged from VPS Lakeshore Hospital.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, Aneesh V, 31, recovered from severe Covid pneumonia and was discharged from VPS Lakeshore Hospital. VV ECMO, an advanced heart and lung system, saved yet another person suffering from post-Covid severe problem. Aneesh, a CA, was in the hospital for 95 days and on VV ECMO for 52 days.

Doctors at Lakeshore said he was brought to the hospital on September 9. It was one of the first retrieval cases on VV ECMO from another hospital in Kerala, said hospital authorities. VV ECMO was successfully initiated on the patient from the hospital in Thrissur and was shifted to Lakeshore for further treatment. 

“He was decannulated after 52 days from VV ECMO, but still remained on ventilator support for a few more weeks. He is undergoing rehabilitation. At the time of discharge, his blood parameters were normal,” said Sujith D S, cardiac surgeon, who led his treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp