Cops help youth get back Rs 95k lost to online fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Aluva resident who had lost Rs 95,000 to online fraud allegedly committed by a north Indian racket, was able to get his money back, thanks to the timely intervention of the Ernakulam rural police.

As per youth’s complaint, he used to continuously receive messages on his phone asking him to link his PAN card with his bank account and ATM card. He ignored them until he got a message saying his account and ATM card will be blocked if he fails to link them with his PAN card. He then click the link in the message, which took him to a website that looked like that of the nationalised bank in which he had the account.

As directed on the webpage, the youth entered the details of the ATM card, account number and PAN card. He received an OTP on his phone which he entered on the website to “complete” the linking process.

Instead, he received two messages which mentioned that a total of Rs 95,000 had been debited from his account in two transactions.

He immediately approached the police, who traced it to the server of an e-commerce site. “We contacted the e-commerce firm and alerted them about the fraud. The company was asked to cancel the purchases and refund the money,” said a police officer.