Hues of tradition

Albin Mathew By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite modernism and digital takeover, A few bright relics from the past remain intact. Temple festivals are one of them. The musical ensemble that resonates day and night, mighty elephants line up, long queue of vendors selling snacks, toys and bangles — these festivals bring everyone together despite differences. Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura was the first of eight royal temples in the erstwhile Kochi Kingdom. Its deity was considered the national deity of Cochin and guardian of Tripunithura. The temple’s Vrishchikolsavam as seen through the eyes of TNIE lensman Albin Mathew