Hues of tradition

KOCHI: Despite modernism and digital takeover, A few bright relics from the past remain intact. Temple festivals are one of them. The musical ensemble that resonates day and night, mighty elephants line up, long queue of vendors selling snacks, toys and bangles — these festivals bring everyone together despite differences. Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura was the first of eight royal temples in the erstwhile Kochi Kingdom. Its deity was considered the national deity of Cochin and guardian of Tripunithura. The temple’s Vrishchikolsavam as seen through the eyes of TNIE lensman Albin Mathew
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UK minister confirms community transmission of Omicron
Bangladesh PM Hasina asks minister to resign over derogatory remarks' against women
Nagaland firing victims laid to rest; CM Neiphiu Rio joins demand for repeal of AFSPA
COVID-19: Mumbai reports first two cases of Omicron variant; Maharastra tally stands at 10
MP: Stones pelted at school by saffron outfit activists, locals alleging religious conversion of students
RT-PCR test for all entrants: Uttar Pradesh issues guidelines for all districts on Omicron variant