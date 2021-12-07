Kochi Metro daily ridership crosses 50,000 again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the promotional measures by Kochi metro to attract more passengers have paid off as the daily ridership is improving slowly after the adverse impact of Covid second wave.

The daily average ridership crossed the 50k mark again on Saturday after the Covid outbreak in 2020, with 50,233 passengers travelling on the metro. The average ridership of metro was 65,000 before Covid.Soon after the pandemic outbreak, it came down drastically once the services were resumed after the nationwide lockdown in 2020.

The average ridership recorded at the time was 18,361, forcing the metro agency to come up with various discounts and offers for passengers. After the second lockdown in 2021, the average ridership was hovering around 25,000. By November, the ridership started to increase and crossed 40,000.

As part of continuing the promotional offers, Kochi metro will on Tuesday offer free journey for ex-servicemen aged above 75. Also, ex-servicemen below 75 years can travel at 50 per cent discounted rate on Tuesday, which is the Armed forces Flag day.

AFD delegates’ visit

Delegates from French agency-AFD, which is providing external borrowings for Kochi metro, visited the agency’s headquarters on Monday. The delegation held detailed discussions with KMRL(Kochi Metro Rail Ltd) managing director Loknath Behera and officers on non-motorised transport projects which will be carried out by KMRL. They also lauded KMRL officers for steps to increase ridership and green projects including installation of more solar panels at metro stations.