STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro daily ridership crosses 50,000 again

It seems the promotional measures by Kochi metro to attract more passengers have paid off as the daily ridership is improving slowly after the adverse impact of Covid second wave.

Published: 07th December 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the promotional measures by Kochi metro to attract more passengers have paid off as the daily ridership is improving slowly after the adverse impact of Covid second wave. 

The daily average ridership crossed the 50k mark again on Saturday after the Covid outbreak in 2020, with 50,233 passengers travelling on the metro. The average ridership of metro was 65,000 before Covid.Soon after the pandemic outbreak, it came down drastically once the services were resumed after the nationwide lockdown in 2020.

The average ridership recorded at the time was 18,361, forcing the metro agency to come up with various discounts and offers for passengers. After the second lockdown in 2021, the average ridership was hovering around 25,000. By November, the ridership started to increase and crossed 40,000. 

As part of continuing the promotional offers, Kochi metro will on Tuesday offer free journey for ex-servicemen aged above 75. Also, ex-servicemen below 75 years can travel at  50 per cent discounted rate on Tuesday, which is the Armed forces Flag day.

AFD delegates’ visit

Delegates from French agency-AFD, which is providing external borrowings for Kochi metro,  visited the agency’s headquarters on Monday. The delegation held detailed discussions with KMRL(Kochi Metro Rail Ltd) managing director Loknath Behera and officers on  non-motorised transport projects which will be carried out by KMRL. They also lauded KMRL officers for steps to increase ridership and green projects including  installation of more solar panels at metro stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp