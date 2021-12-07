STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Models’ death: Police search No 18 Hotel

The search was carried out after videos of suspected rave parties organised at the hotel were recovered from the mobile phone of Syju.

Ansi Kabeer,Anjana Shajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing drug cases against Syju Thankachan, who was arrested in connection with the car accident that claimed the lives of three, including two models, on November 1, conducted a search at No 18 Hotel in Fort Kochi on Monday.

The search was carried out after videos of suspected rave parties organised at the hotel were recovered from the mobile phone of Syju. Eight cases were registered in various police stations in Kochi following the recovery of videos related to rave parties from Syju’s mobile phone. It was a team from the Fort Kochi police station which carried out the search. 

