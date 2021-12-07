PWD Abdul Nessar recognised for leading the way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abdul Nessar N M, an assistant director, resurvey, Kakkanad, has been selected as the best employee with a disability by the state government for his contributions. He is the only one selected from the district for recognition. The 52-year-old lost his hearing at age nine following a typhoid infection. He can read lips to decipher conversations.

He completed his schooling at St Mary’s High School, Morakkala, and pre-degree from Maharaja’s College. He could not continue his studies due to the illness and joined government service in 1996 in the revenue department as a last grade servant. In 2008, he was promoted as clerk.

Nessar is quick to handle work and this fetched him the attention of his colleagues. Apart from his official duties, he also works to uplift of the differently-abled people in the All Kerala Association of the Deaf (AKAD).

He was honoured for his services by then union minister of tourism Subodh Kant Sahay as a general secretary of AKAD. Currently, Nessar is the national organising committee member of the All India Federation of the Deaf and National Platform for Rights of the Disabled.

He was key in founding the Deaf Employees Forum Kerala in 2011 that helps the hearing impaired get information about government services.