Caring for skin and hair post-Covid

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid has surely made things worst for most of us, physically and emotionally. But cases of post-Covid symptoms are being reported by survivors largely, where skin getting dehydrated and sensitive.

Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a medical skin and hair expert and a Cosmetic Physician explains: “A lot of people who recovered from Covid were experiencing hair fall. The good news is that the hair that falls post Covid, especially if you have not had much issue prior to the infection, can completely come back. Even when we talk about skin, the main care that we have to take is nutrition. You need to give your hair and skin food, taking supplements that are rich in biotin and selenium.

These are things that can really help your skin and hair. However, if the supplement is not enough, you can use protein binding serums that can help the hair stay more on the scalp. Clinics have options like nutritious shots that can take the nutrition directly to the scalp. PRP, which helps restore thinning or lost hair due to Covid is another popular method.”

“Dermatological issues, like rashes, happen during Covid. But post Covid, the skin becomes dull, followed by acne, dandruff and peeling of skin on the palm and soles of the foot. We should remember that any virus can damage. Covid affects multiple organs and so it causes immense hormonal imbalance that leads to skin problems. This affects our immune system the skin is the largest immune barrier that we have. A lot of people are given steroids for lung function and this can also lead to skin problems. So, hydrating agents and good food is the best way out.

If you have a disorder that needs attention, you need to protect your skin and use a sunscreen and give your skin some rest. All of the skin problems can get better with intense hydration. There is something called as trans epidermal water loss that occurs through our skin and this is mediated with a water lipping membrane inside our skin. Infections like Covid can damage this. So even if you drik enough water or use moisturizer, your skin remains dehydrated. There are some creams that can be used for this apart from skin treatmnets,” she said.

Dr Rashmi Shetty, a Dermatologist and founder of RA Skin and Aesthetics helped us understand skin issues post Covid. “During Covid, three important things happened in patients. Inflammation was high, presence of oxidative stress and lot of nutritional deficits. Many did not eat well because of lack of smell and taste, which lead to the damage of hair and skin. You can start correcting your nutritional state with supplements. Curcumin was a best seller for us. Patients who had Covid had to go under steroids and some of them used anti-viral medicines which can disturb your skin. So people ended up having acne and sensitive skin. Under the mask, their pores closed, especially with the humid air. All these need corrections,” she said.

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar, associate director, senior consultant physician says the battle between the virus and immunity is huge and if you escaped with no other collateral damage than skin and hair, then that is a good bid. “Skin infections and dullness can take two weeks to one month to recover with proper care,” he said.

Skin and hair is affected by Covid

