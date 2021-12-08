STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Nagar byelection records 68.34% polling, Edapallichira 85%

The Piravom municipality bypoll followed the death of LDF independent George Narekkadan.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:49 AM

Voters line up in front of the polling booth set up at the Matha Nagar Public School in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The byelections in two municipal divisions in the district witnessed a huge voter turnout on Tuesday. While Gandhi Nagar division of Kochi corporation recorded 68.34% polling, Edappallichira division in Piravom municipality had 85% voting.

Though a voter turnout of 60% and 70% was expected in Gandhi Nagar and Edappallichira divisions, respectively, the turnout surprised the political parties.The byelection in Gandhi Nagar was necessitated by the death of LDF’s K K Sivan. While Left front’s Bindu Sivan contested to retain the seat, former councillor P D Martin was the UDF candidate, while BJP fielded P G Manoj Kumar.

The Piravom municipality bypoll followed the death of LDF independent George Narekkadan. LDF fielded former councillor Ajesh Manohar, UDF Arun Kallarakkal and BJP P C Vinod.The election results will be out on Wednesday.

