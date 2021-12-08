It’s flea market season!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a lineup of Christmas decors, designer candles, home decor and designer wears, the city is all set to host a grand fair of handmade and handcrafted articles. Everything homemade, handmade and handpicked will be featured at the seventh edition of the ‘Seasons’, a flea market. As many as 80 homegrown brands selling a range of articles will be showcased at the market, bringing together entrepreneurs from across India.

Handloom sarees, handcrafted jewellery, homemade spice powders, jewellery, food, plants and many more items will be a part of the festival. “The idea is to enable direct business-to-customer relationships. This helps both parties. The vendor gets feedback on the spot, get to understand other competitors and customers get to have a first-hand feel of what they are buying,” says Dr Roshni Fathima N, founder and curator of the event. The festival is a platform for brands that have no physical store.

“Those who are already established will have enough customer base. Our target is to help entrepreneurs who do not have a platform to showcase their goods,” she adds. Actor Innocent will inaugurate the event that will give away the 13 best young entrepreneur awards.

The first edition of Seasons saw 15 homegrown brands. On December 10, 11 From 10am to 9pm At Avenue Center Hotel, Panampally Nagar.