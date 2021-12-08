Kaval Plus to aid kids in distress

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 16-year-old Asha (name changed) from the capital city became pregnant with her lover’s child. However, she came to know later that he was already married. It was also learnt that she was being molested by her neighbour who threatened her to keep quiet lest he would kill her parents.

She felt sick for some days and was taken to a hospital. After checkup, the doctor revealed that she was pregnant. Though Asha didn’t want abortion, her parents aborted the foetus for the sake of her future since she was a minor.

This incident affected Asha psychologically and she was later rehabilitated in one of the government-run Nirbhaya women and children homes in the district. At the home, she underwent counselling sessions and through the intervention of the Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO, Santhigram, she recovered and left the home. She is now doing her studies in a government school.

Santhigram is one of the NGOs in the district which is supporting the implementation of Kaval Plus, an initiative of the women and child development department launched with the aim of providing psycho-social support to survivors of child sexual abuse and children in need of care and protection.

Kaval Plus was launched last year on a pilot basis in Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, Santhigram is providing intervention to 44 children who need care and protection and 27 survivors of child sexual abuse.

“We get around five cases a week which include sexual abuse cases, children living in unsafe environments such as those with alcoholic parents, those with mental issues and dropouts. Cases are categorised into three -- mild, moderate and severe. While those having drug addiction are given counselling, the survivors of child sexual abuse are given legal support and rehabilitation if needed,” said Anu Jaya Mathew, Kaval Plus coordinator, Santhigram.

“Of the seven children who were offered rehabilitation, five have recovered. This was possible only through the intervention provided through Kaval Plus,” said Anu Jaya. “Preliminary assessment of the children is done with the help of case workers from the NGOs and an individual care plan is drawn up for each child based on which intervention is made,” Palakkad district child protection officer Shubha S.

“Apart from psycho-social, economic and educational support, parent management training programmes are also being organised to deal with family issues affecting the children. Children who were at greater risk were also rescued as part of the programme. Though during the initial phase of the programme, there were many difficulties in executing the programme due to the pandemic situation, we were able to extend our support to many vulnerable children in the district,” said Subha.