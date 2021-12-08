Stepfather gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing minor stepdaughter at Kalady. The court also slapped a fine of `1 lakh on the accused.

The incident occurred at Kanjoor near Kalady on January 7, 2018. The accused took his stepdaughter to an isolated place and sexually harassed her. The court said no lenience can be shown to the accused as he misbehaved with a minor girl whom he should have protected as his own child.

Former Kalady circle inspector Saji Markose conducted the probe. Special prosecutor P A Bindu appeared for the prosecution during the trial of the case.