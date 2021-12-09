STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family thanks Yusuff Ali for saving their house from bank attachment

Amina and Syed Mohammad were informed that someone had come to visit them and were waiting at their house.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

N B Swaraj, media coordinator of Lulu Group, hands overC50,000 and the receipt from the bank to Amina and Sayed Mohammad | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amina’s family can finally sleep peacefully at their home in Kanjiramattom, as the fear of bank attachment was lifted with the help of Yusuffali M A. Amina spent sleepless nights and had forgotten what it felt like having a normal day without worrying about losing her house to the bank. However, she is thankful to Yusuffali for keeping his promise to free her house from bank attachment.

On Sunday, Amina rushed to Panangad to meet Yusuffali, who had come there to visit Rajesh and his family, who acted as saviours during the helicopter crash. As soon as Yusuffali heard about Amina’s distress, he instructed his employees to help her at the earliest. Over Rs 50,000 was also handed over for the medical expenses of Amina’s husband, Syed Mohammad, who is suffering from cancer. 

Amina and Syed Mohammad were informed that someone had come to visit them and were waiting at their house. They were clueless and asked the visitors who they were and the purpose of their visit. The visitors were employees of Lulu Group. Though Amina didn’t understand who they were initially, the employees of Lulu told them that they had paid off the loan amount of Rs 3,81,160 that the couple owed to Keechery Service Co-Operative Bank. Amina and her husband were shocked when the media coordinator of Lulu Group, N B Swaraj, handed over the receipt of the loan deposit and interest to Amina.Her eyes filled with tears of joy, Amina expressed her gratitude to Yusuffali. 

Amina had taken a loan from the co-operative bank for the wedding of their daughter after mortgaging their land and house. Both the land and house were attached due to the non-payment of the amount. Her savings were used for Syed’s treatment and there was no money left to pay the loan amount.The loan amount was Rs 2,14,242. A total of Rs 3,81,160 including interest and penalty was deposited by Yusuffali in the bank. The bank will return the land documents after changing the same to Amina’s name at the earliest.

