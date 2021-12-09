STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Key suspect in gangrape nabbed, search on for two

Shameer and Ajmal have been absconded ever since the complaint was filed on Friday evening, said the police.

Published: 09th December 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 04:02 PM

Mohammed Ajmal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a key suspect in the case of the alleged gangrape of a 27-year-old model, who arrived in Kochi from Malappuram for a photo shoot.Mohammed Ajmal, 28, a native of Thoppumpady who had absconded after the incident, was nabbed on Wednesday.

Police are on the hunt for two other accused, identified as Shameer and Tamil Nadu native Cristina, who has been running the lodge where the crime happened.

Salim Kumar, 33, a native of Arattupuzha in Alappuzha, was nabbed on Monday based on the complaint lodged by the woman, who also alleged that she was subjected to gangrape at the behest of the former. The survivor was allegedly raped at a lodge in Edachira near Kakkanad. The police said the woman knew Salim and others who arrived at the lodge room were his acquaintances. The alleged rape took place on December 1 and 2 after the woman went to the hotel on the invitation of Salim. 

The woman told the police that Salim and others spiked her soft drinks. They also locked her in one of the rooms, took the rape videos, and threatened to circulate them. The suspects allegedly blackmailed her and continued the sexual abuse, said the complainant. The woman is said to be into modelling. She arrived in Kakkanad on December 1 for the photo shoot. Shameer and Ajmal have been absconded ever since the complaint was filed on Friday evening, said the police.

