Ward-level quarantine facilities to be set up

Meanwhile, shutting down of the Covid brigade poses a challenge to the district administration in carrying out precautionary measures. 

Published: 09th December 2021

KOCHI: As part of ensuring quarantine of travellers arriving from risk countries, ward-level facilities will be set up by the health department. The facilities already in place were wound up when Covid cases came down in the district and home quarantine facilities were started. Meanwhile, shutting down of the Covid brigade poses a challenge to the district administration in carrying out precautionary measures. 

Currently those turning positive in the Covid tests conducted at the airport are shifted to the isolation facility at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) and Ambalamugal.“We have intensified surveillance in the district. Health officials have been deployed at the airport to do the testing and isolate those who tested positive in the respective Covid facility. Those arriving from risk states are also advised home quarantine for seven days. Though the lack of Covid brigade is a challenge, we are managing with available staff. Ward-level quarantine with the help of ward members and ASHA workers will be set up,” said a health official. 

“The samples of those arriving from risk countries, who test positive, are sent for genome sequencing and the results of some are awaited. So far, we have not come across any serious issues or symptoms with those who arrived from these countries. Only a few with comorbidities require admission to ICU with oxygen facility,” said an MCH official.

