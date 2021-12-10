Easier to guard gold reserve than load of liquor, or ask Kerala's Kalady cops

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Guarding a gold reserve seems to be easier for the personnel of Kalady police station when compared to what they have been through for the past four months protecting a truck laden with liquor bottles parked on the station premises.

As there are no adequate facilities to keep the vehicle and the liquor — the evidence — safely, the police have to provide protection for the truck which has been loaded with liquor worth about Rs 10 lakh.The vehicle was seized in the case related to the illegal sale of 16 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in which three youths were arrested. They allegedly stole the bottles from the truck bringing the load from a distillery in Goa to Kollam and Tripunithura godowns of the excise department.

Since their arrest, the police have been guarding the truck parked in the station compound. “If it is parked anywhere else, the remaining bottles also would be stolen. Now, the police have taken the risk of taking care of the load and the truck. The vehicle parked in front of the station is also creating parking issues,” said a source. The police can hand over the vehicle only on the direction of the court.

It was on August 3 Kalady police arrested Abdul Rafeeq, 31, of Alathur; Afzal, 32, of Ponnani Mannammukku; and Jikku Joy, 29, of Koodalapad from Mattoor following a tip-off received by Rural SP K Karthick. Jikku Joy sold 16 bottles of rum, which were being transported from the distillery in Margao to the excise godowns. Jikku was an employee of the distillery and was on the truck. Afzal and he have been acquaintances since they had worked abroad.

Following a deal struck between the duo, the liquor bottles were delivered to Mattoor near Kalady. However, there was a dispute between Jikku and the customers regarding the price. Later, one of the dejected customers tipped off the police, who arrested the three. Subsequently, the truck was also impounded.

However, Kalady Station House Officer B Santhosh said guarding the truck is not creating any burden on the personnel. “The police produced the vehicle before the court and the excise department as per the official proceedings. However, the court directed us to guard it as there were no adequate facilities to park it safely anywhere else,” he said.The three arrested in the case have been released on bail, but the case is pending before the court.