Kochi man assaults son who asked for new uniform

KOCHI: A 50-year-old man, who assaulted his 17-year-old son after the minor demanded a new school uniform, has been booked by police. Though the accused man moved court for anticipatory bail fearing arrest, the court rejected it.

It was based on a complaint lodged by the boy that a case was registered at Kalamassery police station against Abdul Nassar living near Cusat. Officers said that Abdul Nassar had assaulted his son around 1pm on November 5. According to the complaint, the father caught the boy by the scruff of the neck, twisted his hands and thrashed him causing injuries. Police registered a case under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 against the accused.

Officers said that though Abdul Nassar submitted before the sessions court that he was totally innocent of the charge and that it was his son who had assaulted him and caused injuries, the court didn’t accept it. The court even refused to accept the medical certificates submitted by the father to show that he had undergone treatment for physical injuries.

“At the current stage of the proceedings, it is not possible to accept the above allegation of the accused. It is not possible to conclude that the accused had undergone treatment due to the assault of his minor son. There is no reason to think that the complainant might have come forward with a false accusation against his father to harass him by getting him arrested in the case,” the court observed while dismissing his bail application.

