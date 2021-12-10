STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi man assaults son who asked for new uniform

The court even refused to accept the medical certificates submitted by the father to show that he had undergone treatment for physical injuries. 

Published: 10th December 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 50-year-old man, who assaulted his 17-year-old son after the minor demanded a new school uniform, has been booked by police. Though the accused man moved court for anticipatory bail fearing arrest, the court rejected it.

It was based on a complaint lodged by the boy that a case was registered at Kalamassery police station against Abdul Nassar living near Cusat. Officers said that Abdul Nassar had assaulted his son around 1pm on November 5. According to the complaint, the father caught the boy by the scruff of the neck, twisted his hands and thrashed him causing injuries. Police registered a case under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 against the accused.

Officers said that though Abdul Nassar submitted before the sessions court that he was totally innocent of the charge and that it was his son who had assaulted him and caused injuries, the court didn’t accept it. The court even refused to accept the medical certificates submitted by the father to show that he had undergone treatment for physical injuries. 

“At the current stage of the proceedings, it is not possible to accept the above allegation of the accused. It is not possible to conclude that the accused had undergone treatment due to the assault of his minor son. There is no reason to think that the complainant might have come forward with a false accusation against his father to harass him by getting him arrested in the case,” the court observed while dismissing his bail application.

Bail plea dismissed

Stating there was no reason to think the complainant might have come forward with a false accusation against his father to harass him, the court dismissed the accused person’s bail plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child abuse Physical abuse Kochi
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp