Canal rejuvenation: Kochi Metro submits new project report to coastal management authority

KMRL envisages making the entire Edapally canal navigable and connecting the Water Metro jetties at Eroor and Cheranalloor through the Edapally canal. 

Published: 11th December 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro

Kochi Metro (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) to Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) for environmental clearance for Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS). After getting KCZMA clearance, procedures will be launched to allot tenders for the work. 

During the previous meeting, the KCZMA had raised its apprehensions on providing lock gates on the canals in the IURWTS project only and had advised a holistic study of the entire Kochi catchment including the upper reaches of main rivers.

“KMRL accepted the suggestions of KCZMA and removed the incorporation of canal lock gates in the IURWTS project. Revised DPR after excluding the canal lock gates was submitted to KCZMA on December 3 and clearance is expected from them soon,” a KMRL officer said.

KMRL has already completed all required surveys and finalised the concept plan for all projects. Under the project, six canals — Edappally canal, Chilavanoor canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Thevara canal and the Market canal — will be cleaned and made navigable. KMRL envisages making the entire Edapally canal navigable and connecting the Water Metro jetties at Eroor and Cheranalloor through the Edapally canal. 

Since there are interfering railway lines crossing the other two canals — Chilavanoor and TP — navigation is not possible from end to end. Hence KMRL will look into widening for flood containment requirements only. KMRL intends to tender the works of the Market canal by January 2022 and start the work by February end.

