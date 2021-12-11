STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi's Kakkanad gangrape case: Main accused arrested

The police said the accused person was nabbed from a place near Chavakkad, where he had reportedly been hiding ever since the police launched a probe into the incident.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested the main accused in the case in which a woman was gangraped at a hotel in Kakkanad. The arrested is Ajmal, 28, of Peringola,  Alappuzha. 

The police said the accused person was nabbed from a place near Chavakkad, where he had reportedly been hiding ever since the police launched a probe into the incident. There are several other criminal cases pending against Ajmal at Kadavanthra and Kayamkulam police stations. 

Police had earlier invoked KAAPA against him considering his criminal background. It was as per the plot set by the woman’s friend Salin Kumar that Ajmal along with the other accused gave drinks laced with drugs to the woman and raped her at the hotel room. Police have intensified a search for the other accused in the case.

