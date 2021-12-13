Ernakulam Coaching Depot gets first Linke-Hofmann-Busch coaches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long wait, the Ernakulam Coaching Depot received its first Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches when the Railway Board approved the same for Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Express.

Though the new LHB coaches had been approved for trains starting from Thiruvananthapuram five years ago, this is the first time that a train originating from Ernakulam has been sanctioned. Mangala Express fitted with LHB coaches started its maiden service from Ernakulam Junction railway station at 1.10pm on Sunday.

According to a railway official, train no. 12617 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express will run with LHB rakes from Ernakulam Jn on Sundays and Mondays. “Similarly, train no. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Mangala Express will also be running with LHB rakes from Hazrat Nizamuddin on Wednesdays and Thursdays,” said the official.

“On the remaining four days of the week, train no. 12617/12618 Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn Mangala Superfast Express will run with ICF coaches which will be converted into LHB coaches in a phased manner,” he said.

The conversion has been long overdue. Mangala Express had been using ICF coaches that were built in 1998 and these rakes posed a tough challenge for the mechanical department when it came to their maintenance. According to the railway official, LHB coaches became very necessary for Mangala Express since, at many stretches along its route, the train could go at a speed of 130km/h.