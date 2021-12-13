STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Excise drive to curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor during Christmas and New Year

To curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor during Christmas and New Year, Excise department started a control room in Kochi on Saturday.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor during Christmas and New Year, the Excise department started a control room in Kochi on Saturday.  The round the clock control room will be operational till January 3.  As part of the measures to curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor, special drives will be carried out.

The district-level operation will be led by a team under an officer of the rank of Excise Inspector.  The contact number of the Excise district control room is 04842390657 9447178059. Information regarding drugs and illicit liquor can also be passed on to Ernakulam deputy excise commissioner at 04842390657 9447178059 and Excise assistant commissioner (Enforcement) at 0484-2397480 9496002867.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illicit liquor Drugs Kochi
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp