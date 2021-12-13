Kochi: Excise drive to curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor during Christmas and New Year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor during Christmas and New Year, the Excise department started a control room in Kochi on Saturday. The round the clock control room will be operational till January 3. As part of the measures to curb flow of drugs and illicit liquor, special drives will be carried out.

The district-level operation will be led by a team under an officer of the rank of Excise Inspector. The contact number of the Excise district control room is 04842390657 9447178059. Information regarding drugs and illicit liquor can also be passed on to Ernakulam deputy excise commissioner at 04842390657 9447178059 and Excise assistant commissioner (Enforcement) at 0484-2397480 9496002867.