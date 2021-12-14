60-year-old in Kochi killed to avenge rape attempt, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A probe into a murder of 60-year-old person identified as Rajagopal at Njarakkal on September 29 has taken a fresh twist with police revealing that the two youngsters, who were caught, had plotted the killing to avenge the attempt by Rajagopal to have sex with one of them after promising him a job.

On the night of September 29 between 10 pm and 11 pm, Abdul Samad, 25, and Amal E A, 25, of Elamkunnapuzha barged into Rajagopal’s residence and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries.

Rajagopal succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Njarakkal police that launched a probe into the incident caught Abdul Samad on September 30, and Amal on October 1.

The two were remanded in judicial custody.

“During interrogation, the two revealed the incident of sexual abuse attempt, which is one of the main reasons for attacking Rajagopal who has been staying alone at his house separated from family,” said an officer.

“As per our probe, Rajagopal had invited the two to his house a few days ago for a party. The accused submitted that after a couple of drinks Rajagopal attempted to have sex with one of them. We are collecting more details based on the statement,” said the officer.

In fact, police submitted the sexual attempt point before the sessions court, which rejected the bail applications of the accused.

As per the probe report submitted in court, Rajagopal had promised Abdul Samad to arrange a job for him at harbour and then proceeded to have sex with him.

Rajagopal also used obscene words and intimidated Abdul Samad.

“The infuriated men conspired to trespass into Rajagopal’s house and physically assault him on September 29 around 10.30pm. They inflicted serious injuries on him using a wooden plank and also manhandled him,” the report said adding that the injuries resulted in the death of Rajagopal.