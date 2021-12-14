65-year-old tries to molest nurse in Kochi health centre, held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly attempting to molest a nurse at the Moothakunnam primary health centre. The arrested is Sudhi, a native of Moothakunnam.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30am on Sunday.

“The accused Sudhi, who used to frequent the primary health centre, attempted to molest the nurse while she was alone there. The nurse screamed as soon as he tried to grab her, hearing which a number of people immediately gathered at the place. Later, Sudhi was arrested,” a police official attached to the Vadakekkara station said.

The accused person was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police have decided to take him into custody for further interrogation.