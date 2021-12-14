CPM district conference from Tuesday, CM to inaugurate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM Ernakulam district conference will be kicked off at the Ashis Convention Centre at Kalamassery on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at 10am.

A total of 180 delegates are expected to take part in the conference, which will be crucial for the Leftist party as the leaders will have to devise strategies to capture the UDF citadel of Ernakulam in the coming years. It is learnt that both the chief minister as well as party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be present at the conference on all three days, underlining the importance of the meet. The CPM Party Congress is also scheduled to be held in Ernakulam district next year, in the wake of which the district conference assumes even more significance.

Even when the Pinarayi government was reelected to the assembly with a whopping 99 seats, the LDF was able to secure only five out of 14 seats in the district. The state leadership had even taken action against six of its senior leaders in the district for the unexpected defeat of party candidates at Tripunithura and Perumbavoor.

As part of the party leadership’s efforts to rethink its strategy in the wake of the recent developments in the district, more young faces are likely to be nominated to the district secretariat and committee at the conference. While the CPM district committee currently has 39 members, a new committee with 45 members will be elected at the conference. Around 10 new members are likely to be included in the committee. Women’s representation is also likely to be increased. Current district secretary C N Mohanan may get another term.

However, it is learnt that the central committee has not given any instructions to avoid nominating those above 75 years to the district committee. During a press meet to announce the conference, district secretary Mohanan said age limit would not be a factor for retaining members in the committees.

In the inaugural function, CPM central committee members Thomas Isaac and M C Josephine will address the delegates. State secretariat members Anathalavattom Anandan, Vaikom Viswan, Baby John, A K Balan and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will also speak.

Seminars, ghazal night, street play competition and art festivals will also be part of the conference. The public meet will be held on Thursday at 5pm.