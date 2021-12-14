Imagined Love

Abhishek Ramesh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, poetry stems from real-life experiences. Something they saw or felt. But young poet Sidharth P K is different. He writes love verses inspired by the famous poets of yesteryears. He learns and draws inspiration from the lyrical verses of great writers like Samuel Coleridge, William Wordsworth and John Keats and creates his narratives. Now, the young poet has entered the India Book of Records for writing the most number of poetry books in a year with 10 books published last year.

Sidharth entered the world of poems and rhythms when he was in the sixth grade. “It was the time of experiments. I would write very simple lines on animals like cats and tigers and that was the extent of my beginning. I feel like I drew inspiration from my mother who would write short poems and quotes back when she was in college,” says Sidharth, who is now a student at the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam.

Even during those early days as a writer, Sidharth was ambitious enough to want to get his works published. But as he says, it wasn’t easy. “I used to send all my written creations to DC books for their platform for young writers called Mambazham. Unfortunately, they were all rejected,” he quips. “When I was in my bachelor’s programme, I finally got published in a newspaper. I got my first remuneration when my poems got published in the PCM Children’s magazine. It was only then I thought my writings were any good. This paved the way for my first book titled ‘The Soulful Melodies’,” says Sidharth.

He credits the copious amount of leisure time during the pandemic and the lockdown for being able to write so many books. He read many of the works of his favourite like including Shashi Tharoor’s Why I Am a Hindu, Jawaharlal Nehru’s Glimpses of World History and Coleridge and Wordsworth’s lyrical ballads to quench his love for classical poetry. Sidharth’s poems retain the charm of old English style and vocabulary to imbue a seemingly timeless appeal to his words. They rely very little on rhyme schemes and instead make use of metaphors for their poetic value.

Sidharth says the new record is a motivation for him to write more. Getting positive feedback from readers also is an encouragement for the young writer. “I was influenced by Robert Frost’s Road Not Taken. Now, I want to veer away from love and nature poetry to write more on life and its philosophy,” he says. Besides, he is now on the path to writing a book on historical fiction wherein he reimagines historical events of India.