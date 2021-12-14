STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Irinjalakuda diocese revokes exemption

According to the circular issued by Mar Paul Kannookkadan, bishop of the Irinjalakuda diocese, the revised text and new mode of the Holy Mass will come into effect from Christmas day. 

Published: 14th December 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Church

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, directing bishops to correct the exemption given from implementing the liturgical rules approved by the Synod, Irinjalakuda diocese on Monday issued a circular revoking the exemption.

According to the circular issued by Mar Paul Kannookkadan, bishop of the Irinjalakuda diocese, the revised text and new mode of the Holy Mass will come into effect from Christmas day.  “Only churches and parishes facing serious problems in making arrangements for implementing the uniform mode will be exempted from conducting the Mass on December 25,” the circular said. 

With the Irinjalakuda diocese revoking the order, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is the one now following the old mode of the Holy Mass.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp