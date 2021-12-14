Irinjalakuda diocese revokes exemption

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, directing bishops to correct the exemption given from implementing the liturgical rules approved by the Synod, Irinjalakuda diocese on Monday issued a circular revoking the exemption.

According to the circular issued by Mar Paul Kannookkadan, bishop of the Irinjalakuda diocese, the revised text and new mode of the Holy Mass will come into effect from Christmas day. “Only churches and parishes facing serious problems in making arrangements for implementing the uniform mode will be exempted from conducting the Mass on December 25,” the circular said.

With the Irinjalakuda diocese revoking the order, Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is the one now following the old mode of the Holy Mass.